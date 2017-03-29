Sean Connery

Posted on March 29, 2017 by

IMG_0968Artwork based on actor Sean Connery. Many thanks for all the new follows, and likes, been exciting seeing each new message arrive!

6 Responses to Sean Connery

  1. Clare Hopkins says:
    March 30, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Wow – I love how you’ve captured his eyes, its easy to get lost in them

  2. kairam19 says:
    March 30, 2017 at 12:56 am

    this is amazing… I wish I could draw like this!!!

  3. djemmand says:
    March 30, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    You’re drawings are so good! love your work.

