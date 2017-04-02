A new artwork based on actor Robert De Niro, using acrylic paint in the background
I love your drawings, keep up the good work.. I will be uploading some of my art by next week
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Blog at WordPress.com.
I love your drawings, keep up the good work.. I will be uploading some of my art by next week