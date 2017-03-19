New artwork based on the late actor Sir John Hurt. An amazing actor, and a great loss.
As the last attempt didn’t work, here is a new upload of my recent Robert Rauschenberg portrait, inspired by a recent visit to the Tate Modern exhibition
Digital artwork made in the Procreate app based on actress Jenna Coleman
Digital artwork produced on an IPad, based on actress Freema Agyeman, created in August 2016.
Recent acrylic acrylic painting of actor Tom Baker
Artwork based on actor Stephen Amell created with marker pens, paint markers and fineliners.
Artwork based on Scarlett Johansson, created with fineliner and paint markers.
Artwork based on Sir Michael Gambon, as Dumbledore. Created with fineliners and paint markers.
Artwork based on the actor John Barrowman, created with paint markers and fineliners.
A digitally produced image of Peter Capaldi using the Procreate app