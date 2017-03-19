John Hurt

New artwork based on the late actor Sir John Hurt. An amazing actor, and a great loss.

Robert Rauschenberg

As the last attempt didn’t work, here is a new upload of my recent Robert Rauschenberg portrait, inspired by a recent visit to the Tate Modern exhibition

Jenna Coleman

Digital artwork made in the Procreate app based on actress Jenna Coleman

Freema Agyeman

Digital artwork produced on an IPad, based on actress Freema Agyeman, created in August 2016.

Tom Baker

Recent acrylic acrylic painting of actor Tom Baker

Stephen Amell

Artwork based on actor Stephen Amell created with marker pens, paint markers and fineliners.

Artwork based on Scarlett Johansson, created with fineliner and paint markers.

Sir Michael Gambon

Artwork based on Sir Michael Gambon, as Dumbledore. Created with fineliners and paint markers.

John Barrowman

Artwork based on the actor John Barrowman, created with paint markers and fineliners.

Digital Peter

image

A digitally produced image of Peter Capaldi using the Procreate app

